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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1679 - Alice Ryan - 2018 report on the cold case
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Munns broke into Alice’s home and stabbed her to death, before stealing her car, which was found abandoned a short distance away. Munns was connected to the crime over 30 years later by DNA evidence.
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