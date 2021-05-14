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24 Shocking Facts Prove That The CDC & fauci Lied To Bring Down America
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180 views • May 14, 2021
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The End Game starts May 25th, Share with as many people as you can - https://upvir.al/ref/tC56835563
Sources used in video:
24 facts we were lied to - https://allnewspipeline.com/The_Truth_About_Covid_Censored_By_MSM.php
Ralph Baric and China created covid-19, funded by fauci - https://undercurrents723949620.wordpress.com/2021/03/14/anthony-faucis-crimes-against-humanity/
Gain of function - https://ahrp.org/what-is-gain-of-function-research-who-is-at-high-risk/
More on Ralph Baric - https://djermano.wordpress.com/2020/09/01/ralph-baric-ovid-the-evil-to-the-core-corona-fat-bat-hit-creator/
Don't forget fauci knew HCQ worked - https://www.renewamerica.com/columns/fischer/200427
Bill to fire fauci - https://www.theblaze.com/news/house-republicans-introduce-bill-to-fire-fauci
Ohio offers $1M dollars to get vaxxed - https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/05/12/ohio-governor-offers-chance-at-1m-to-get-vaccinated/
Pipeline was a shutdown scam - https://www.infowars.com/posts/pipeline-inspector-calls-in-to-the-alex-jones-show-its-100-a-manufactured-collapse/
I call bullshit on paying ransom - https://seekingalpha.com/news/3696013-colonial-pipeline-paid-darkside-hackers-5m-ransom-after-breach-bloomberg
No comment -https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/no-comment-joe-biden-reports-colonial-pipeline-paid-ransom-5-million-hackers-video/
Genuis liberal wants more pipeline shutdowns - https://www.dailywire.com/news/gretchen-whitmer-orders-canadian-pipeline-to-shut-down-amid-gas-shortage
DeSantis for the win again - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9573893/Governor-Florida-grants-clemency-punished-COVID-rule-violations.html
Boycott Kelloggs - https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1392669858718965766
Bitcoin about ready to crash? - https://twitter.com/KRMA_0/status/1392634347413544964
Med Beds are coming - https://twitter.com/sergeanmajor33/status/1392434589306605568?s=28
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1392911456593747969
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
The End Game starts May 25th, Share with as many people as you can - https://upvir.al/ref/tC56835563
Sources used in video:
24 facts we were lied to - https://allnewspipeline.com/The_Truth_About_Covid_Censored_By_MSM.php
Ralph Baric and China created covid-19, funded by fauci - https://undercurrents723949620.wordpress.com/2021/03/14/anthony-faucis-crimes-against-humanity/
Gain of function - https://ahrp.org/what-is-gain-of-function-research-who-is-at-high-risk/
More on Ralph Baric - https://djermano.wordpress.com/2020/09/01/ralph-baric-ovid-the-evil-to-the-core-corona-fat-bat-hit-creator/
Don't forget fauci knew HCQ worked - https://www.renewamerica.com/columns/fischer/200427
Bill to fire fauci - https://www.theblaze.com/news/house-republicans-introduce-bill-to-fire-fauci
Ohio offers $1M dollars to get vaxxed - https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/05/12/ohio-governor-offers-chance-at-1m-to-get-vaccinated/
Pipeline was a shutdown scam - https://www.infowars.com/posts/pipeline-inspector-calls-in-to-the-alex-jones-show-its-100-a-manufactured-collapse/
I call bullshit on paying ransom - https://seekingalpha.com/news/3696013-colonial-pipeline-paid-darkside-hackers-5m-ransom-after-breach-bloomberg
No comment -https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/no-comment-joe-biden-reports-colonial-pipeline-paid-ransom-5-million-hackers-video/
Genuis liberal wants more pipeline shutdowns - https://www.dailywire.com/news/gretchen-whitmer-orders-canadian-pipeline-to-shut-down-amid-gas-shortage
DeSantis for the win again - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9573893/Governor-Florida-grants-clemency-punished-COVID-rule-violations.html
Boycott Kelloggs - https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1392669858718965766
Bitcoin about ready to crash? - https://twitter.com/KRMA_0/status/1392634347413544964
Med Beds are coming - https://twitter.com/sergeanmajor33/status/1392434589306605568?s=28
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1392911456593747969
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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