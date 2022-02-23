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Building and Testing Prof. Nigel Cheese's 'Quantum Battery'
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579 views • February 23, 2022
I recorded this as a single take with no script to help reinforce the authenticity of what I'm trying to show. The term "quantum" in title will no doubt make some cringe with skepticism but that is the name Nigel gave it and I haven't asked him the reasoning yet. Rest assured a man of a 207 IQ and his own Universal Relativity Theorem probably has a good reason, and I'll add it here if I learn what that is. For now, hopefully you enjoy this little build/experiment and decide to pursue some of this research for yourself.
If you want have the same introduction to the Professor that I did then you can watch his presentation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sB_Y_afxH88 (possibly not kid safe due to a little language) That's where all this started for me. If you want to know more I suggest going through is LinkedIn articles.
Here are the various materials and tools I used for this project:
---Materials & Tools---
Copper Foil - https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08NWDRPDQ
Zinc Foil - https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08MFQFHNH
Magnesium Ribbon - https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01I9CDW50
Pyrolytic Graphite - https://www.ebay.com/itm/224266869649
3/8" x 1/32" N52 magnets - https://totalelement.com/products/3-8-x-1-32-inch-neodymium-rare-earth-disc-magnets-n52-100-pack
Paper/Cardstock - This can be found, bought or salvaged from countless sources. This is also the material that I think needs the most experimenting with to find a dry material that does not need wetting.
Water (Distilled or not) - Again this can be found or bought many places. Distilled water seems to cause less corrosion to the magnesium strip and copper, which appears to degrade voltage over time.
Hole Punch - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0090JVDMQ
Magnetic Viewing Film - https://www.amazon.com/CMS-MAGNETICS-Magnetism-Applicable-Including/dp/B000UV6ZPS
If you want have the same introduction to the Professor that I did then you can watch his presentation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sB_Y_afxH88 (possibly not kid safe due to a little language) That's where all this started for me. If you want to know more I suggest going through is LinkedIn articles.
Here are the various materials and tools I used for this project:
---Materials & Tools---
Copper Foil - https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08NWDRPDQ
Zinc Foil - https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08MFQFHNH
Magnesium Ribbon - https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01I9CDW50
Pyrolytic Graphite - https://www.ebay.com/itm/224266869649
3/8" x 1/32" N52 magnets - https://totalelement.com/products/3-8-x-1-32-inch-neodymium-rare-earth-disc-magnets-n52-100-pack
Paper/Cardstock - This can be found, bought or salvaged from countless sources. This is also the material that I think needs the most experimenting with to find a dry material that does not need wetting.
Water (Distilled or not) - Again this can be found or bought many places. Distilled water seems to cause less corrosion to the magnesium strip and copper, which appears to degrade voltage over time.
Hole Punch - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0090JVDMQ
Magnetic Viewing Film - https://www.amazon.com/CMS-MAGNETICS-Magnetism-Applicable-Including/dp/B000UV6ZPS
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