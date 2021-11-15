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Call's First Video on New Channel: 'THE FIRE WILL RISE....' [13.11.2021]
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20 views • November 15, 2021
Note: I can tell stories about how people get 'offended' and 'violated' since 2017 and forward to today.
Last example was yesterday at a cafe I come to the last 30 years where an idiot Jonas, I have known for about 10 year time trying to 'teach' me how to 'talk', it's about the sick satanic pedophilia and LGBTQI+ Agenda where more 'freedom fighters' support this sick agenda, he threatened me that I have to 'talk nicely' or he would beat me...
So I had to get up from the electric scooter and went against him while I highly asked if he wanted to fight so come here your motherfucker and like the fucking pussy coward chicken he was going away, there were many people there so everyone know what I mean about this...
The Satanists do not like to talk about 3 things: satanism, pedophilia and that the LGBTQI+ 'environment' supports pedophilia ...
Remember, I am raised and lived in this environment all my life, been to countless 'PRIDE' concerts and parties etc etc...
And I have 4 times been convicted as a criminal of the sick satanic legal system we have here in Denmark for it - 'The Criminal Code §119a' plus a replacement case ...
No one shal tell me how to talk, and just like Call are saying people are totally brainwashed and a flock of Sheeple, manipulated by the Satanist to be 'soft' , hypocrite, 'weak' 'full of themselves',
As I've been saying and writing since this influenza virus closed the whole world down at the same time, that the time to take into account the weak is over, this is a war against humanity, - The Satanist are everywere... Only the Strong Survive...
The Criminal Code §119a:
Straffeloven GÆLDENDE
LBK nr 1851 af 20/09/2021
https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/lta/2021/1851
8,127 Views nov 13, 2021
THE FIRE RISES - 4.82K subscribers
https://youtu.be/xmyek0GOcDQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
8,127 Views nov 13, 2021
THE FIRE RISES - 4.82K subscribers
https://youtu.be/xmyek0GOcDQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
Last example was yesterday at a cafe I come to the last 30 years where an idiot Jonas, I have known for about 10 year time trying to 'teach' me how to 'talk', it's about the sick satanic pedophilia and LGBTQI+ Agenda where more 'freedom fighters' support this sick agenda, he threatened me that I have to 'talk nicely' or he would beat me...
So I had to get up from the electric scooter and went against him while I highly asked if he wanted to fight so come here your motherfucker and like the fucking pussy coward chicken he was going away, there were many people there so everyone know what I mean about this...
The Satanists do not like to talk about 3 things: satanism, pedophilia and that the LGBTQI+ 'environment' supports pedophilia ...
Remember, I am raised and lived in this environment all my life, been to countless 'PRIDE' concerts and parties etc etc...
And I have 4 times been convicted as a criminal of the sick satanic legal system we have here in Denmark for it - 'The Criminal Code §119a' plus a replacement case ...
No one shal tell me how to talk, and just like Call are saying people are totally brainwashed and a flock of Sheeple, manipulated by the Satanist to be 'soft' , hypocrite, 'weak' 'full of themselves',
As I've been saying and writing since this influenza virus closed the whole world down at the same time, that the time to take into account the weak is over, this is a war against humanity, - The Satanist are everywere... Only the Strong Survive...
The Criminal Code §119a:
Straffeloven GÆLDENDE
LBK nr 1851 af 20/09/2021
https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/lta/2021/1851
8,127 Views nov 13, 2021
THE FIRE RISES - 4.82K subscribers
https://youtu.be/xmyek0GOcDQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
8,127 Views nov 13, 2021
THE FIRE RISES - 4.82K subscribers
https://youtu.be/xmyek0GOcDQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ_KZAsNDb8y2dkjHW98gVg
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