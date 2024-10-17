BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE LOST BIBLICAL CALENDAR ROSH HASHANAH
70 WEEKS OF DANIEL
70 WEEKS OF DANIEL
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 6 months ago

In this video we will exegete chronologically from scripture alone how none have ever kept the Feasts found in scripture. We will look at how the two unique starts of Rosh Chodashim and Rosh Hashanah is not found in any calendar known to man. All this is found by the true 'sign of Jonah' and exegeted from scripture alone.

Restored Biblical calendar found chronologically hidden in scripture in last days. The Qodesh Calendar, a KJV discovery 2012 has literally gone un-noticed for 2000 years.

Moses exodus calendar found chronologically hidden in the TaNaK and Bryth Hadashah, even the book of Acts (20-25).

Last days, end times discovery sets a warning to those claiming to be 'the House of Israel', those doing falsehoods will not enter in!

Keywords
prophecychurchsundaysaturdayhistorysabbathpassovertraditionscalendarsukkotqodeshfeasts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy