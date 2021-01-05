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При вакцинировании требуют подписать "Добровольное согласие" на участие в медицинском эксперементе. Along with vaccination require to accept participation in medical experement. .
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27 views • January 05, 2021
При вакцинировании требуют подписать "Добровольное согласие" на участие в медицинском эксперементе. По сути проводится скрытое массовое испытание и иследования на людях.
Along with vaccination require to accept participation in medical experement. Literally telling they do vaccination agains corona virus, they acctually conducting mass research and medial testing on live peoples.
Along with vaccination require to accept participation in medical experement. Literally telling they do vaccination agains corona virus, they acctually conducting mass research and medial testing on live peoples.
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