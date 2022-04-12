LOOKING GLASS part 1 Mysterious Group Reveals Brand New Predictions FRANK JACOB Interview

Mysterious New Group Reveals New Looking Glass InformationA mysterious new group by the name of 'Guardians of the Looking Glass' has released videos talking about major upcoming events and how humanity's awareness of these events can influence and change them. They also reveal a MAJOR EVENT in 2030 that will change everything.Filmmaker & researcher Frank Jacob joins us for an INSPIRED conversation and shares his in-depth knowledge about the history of Project Looking Glass and what major events will begin to unfold.If you are familliar with some of the information, you will discover how it all ties together to reveal the big picture.If you click on the link it will take you to the inspired private channel where you can sign up for free and watch the full 1 hour video.