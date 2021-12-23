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Omicron Variant vs Christmas - Biden Issues Holiday Warning to Unvaccinated
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260 views • December 23, 2021
The Stew Peters Show. The Biden Junta is back at it again, this time with a warning to the unvaccinated to scare us out of the Christmas spirit and lull the population back into vaccine complacency.
Deanna Lorraine joins us to discuss.
Deanna Lorraine joins us to discuss.
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