Portlandia Philes #8

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00:50 Rand Paul grills Fauci about royalty payments from Big Pharma to NIH staff
03:36 Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers claim her cellmate was offered a huge sum of money to off Maxwell in her cell
04:35 Medical board goes after Peter McCullough for his debating of vaccine insanity
06:07 Senator Ron Johnson steps in to support McCullough and invites board and others to a discussion held in the Senate
08:30 FBI's James Comey and Lisa Page misled the rest of the government over Russiagate, more evidence coming out
09:36 Sick tricks of the abortion industry
11:42 Project Veritas shares video captured from Elon Musk Q&A with Twitter staff
14:13 Fake president Biden stares blankly and ignores questions about why he hasn't sanctioned Russian oligarch Baturina who paid millions to Hunter Biden