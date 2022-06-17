Portlandia Philes #8

00:50 Rand Paul grills Fauci about royalty payments from Big Pharma to NIH staff

03:36 Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers claim her cellmate was offered a huge sum of money to off Maxwell in her cell

04:35 Medical board goes after Peter McCullough for his debating of vaccine insanity

06:07 Senator Ron Johnson steps in to support McCullough and invites board and others to a discussion held in the Senate

08:30 FBI's James Comey and Lisa Page misled the rest of the government over Russiagate, more evidence coming out

09:36 Sick tricks of the abortion industry

11:42 Project Veritas shares video captured from Elon Musk Q&A with Twitter staff

14:13 Fake president Biden stares blankly and ignores questions about why he hasn't sanctioned Russian oligarch Baturina who paid millions to Hunter Biden



