Why a Trump indictment would make America a BANANA REPUBLIC

Glenn Beck





March 20, 2023





What is the far-left accusing Donald Trump of NOW? And will the former president truly be indicted? If so, what does this mean for America’s future? Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus and author of ‘Get Trump,’ joins Glenn to explain why this latest move from the far-left is ‘destroying the rule of law in America.’ He explains the exact charges the left intends to pit against Trump this time around, and why — if they’re successful — it could send our nation towards becoming a banana republic…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0kH_5QITck



