Unbelievable blood clots: video from embalmer Richard Hirschman

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This is taken from an artery in a man who died after COVID vaccination. Richard is seeing these clots now in 83% of the 35 cases that he did this month.
I offered to show all my videos to the CDC and FDA, but I seriously doubt they will ever get back to me. They just don't want to have to deal with evidence like this.
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/i-offered-to-share-embalmer-videos?s=r
Mirrored - stkirsch