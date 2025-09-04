200 Proofs Earth Is Not A Spinning Ball - No Fluff - Just Facts

........ and there are hundred's more proofs. One can feasibly rationalize away 25% of these scientific, evidence based, proofs, maybe even 50%, but the other's are rock solid.... and the ones you do rationalize away, are legitimate science based proofs as well, but your NASA conditioned mind will make excuses for why they are not proofs. (I tend to dismiss all the inner atmosphere type stuff, clouds, winds, storms, etc, thinking that the atmosphere can somehow adhere to the earth's surface, and it "turns", or travels, along with the spinning planet.... those are the ones I easily rationalized away here when I first saw). The vast majority of these proofs are rock solid and you cannot get around them... it's impossi-ball.

Earth is a level geostationary plane, this is a 100% proven scientific fact.... refusing to look at the evidence doesn't change this reality.

So yes, 200 proofs, and hundred's more where they came from.... but lets just stick with the 200 proofs.... that's how I started out on this subject.... after viewing this, I said good, now I'll go get the proofs for a globe earth, simple as simple can be, everyone knows for a fact the earth is round, this is so stupid. I tried it the lazy man's way, why not? I asked social media to give me just their top 10 proofs... just 10, that would be enough to shut out the 200 proofs earth is not a spinning ball bs. I got no replies? What? Ok ok, just give me 3 proofs I said... that's got to be easier done than said. Nothing. Fine, give me just one dang proof and we'll call it even with the 200 proofs, I don't care if it's lopsided, earth is a globe, and 1 solid piece of evidence is all I need, just one. Crickets.

So low and behold, I had to go dive in and research the entire subject from head to toe...3 months of research and I finally knew the truth... 6 more months and I new it was a proven scientific fact, I realized there is nothing to debate, there is no debate ... there are only those that know, informing those that don't know... sure we might call it a debate to be polite, but it is what it is.

Let the cognitive dissonance run through you... you'll be alright. It doesn't get any bigger than this, the ramifications are earth shattering. The deceit. The indoctrination. The depth. The scope. The reason. Diabolical to the core.

It's "they lie about everything". Not, "they lie about everything except the true nature of our home, and our true origin".

