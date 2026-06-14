The New Playbook for Global Food Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Resource nationalism" trend is accelerating even faster than anticipated as nations across Asia including India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia begin export bans and protectionist trade policies to stabilize domestic prices. What are the specific business opportunities created as traditional trade flows for sugar, shrimp, and rice are disrupted, leaving niches open for agile Western suppliers. Governments are prioritizing domestic stability over international trade deals at the same time moving toward a tokenized, state-controlled asset system.
☕️ Support ADAPT 2030 and Independent Journalism☕️ https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
🌿 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds https://rebrand.ly/seedcollection
◆ Live Radio Show (Thursday Nights 10-12 PM E.S.T) ◆
🖊 SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes https://civilizationcycle.com