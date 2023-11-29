Irish MP Humiliates Israeli Ambassador

In the face of mounting criticism in recent decades, the Israel lobby has become increasingly aggressive, resorting to disinformation, lawfare, character assassination, attacks on freedom of speech and cynical efforts to equate criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism.

The Israel Lobby: What Everyone Needs to Know

https://www.wrmea.org/2021-june-july/the-israel-lobby-what-everyone-needs-to-know.html

