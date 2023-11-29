Create New Account
Irish MP Humiliates Israeli Ambassador
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago

In the face of mounting criticism in recent decades, the Israel lobby has become increasingly aggressive, resorting to disinformation, lawfare, character assassination, attacks on freedom of speech and cynical efforts to equate criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism.

The Israel Lobby: What Everyone Needs to Know
https://www.wrmea.org/2021-june-july/the-israel-lobby-what-everyone-needs-to-know.html

Mirrored - MediaGiant

israeldeepstate

