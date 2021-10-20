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HERO: Nurse "Smuggles" Ivermectin to Dying Patient, SAVES LIFE!
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220 views • October 20, 2021
https://rumble.com/vnycnt-hero-nurse-smuggles-ivermectin-to-dying-patient-saves-life.html
The Stew Peters Show welcomed an anonymous nurse who's sister was dying in the hospital, being refused life-saving treatments. The anonymous nurse and concerned family member took it upon herself to get a prescription for Ivermectin on behalf of her sister, and "smuggled" the treatment into the hospital.
Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com
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The Stew Peters Show welcomed an anonymous nurse who's sister was dying in the hospital, being refused life-saving treatments. The anonymous nurse and concerned family member took it upon herself to get a prescription for Ivermectin on behalf of her sister, and "smuggled" the treatment into the hospital.
Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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