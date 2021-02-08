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SMHP: They Despise The Truth [Jan 28, 2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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60 views • February 08, 2021
Please do you own research on the content in the video. We are just sharing what we see and always appreciate relevant feedback.
'Be sober-minded; be watchful... Your adversary, the Devil, prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour'
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places'

Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.

Shaking My Head Productions 2
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPfutLTM-_kL10Zt7Sgz6Q
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freedomdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy