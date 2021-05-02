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Covid "vaccine" Shedding Predictive Programming / Announcement Hidden In Plain Sight / Disclosure
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381 views • May 02, 2021
As per usual, they were hiding it in plain sight, via MSM and Scientism papers published.... get people accepting the concept so when they find out it's already been done to them, they don't care and accept it as part of life.
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