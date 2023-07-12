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Vatican's Most Famous Exorcist In 500 Years - Fr. Gabriele Amorth | Fr. Carlos Martins Explains
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32 views • July 12, 2023

John-Henry Westen


July 10, 2023


Fr. Carlos Martins, Catholic exorcist and host of The Exorcist Files, exposes the reality of Satan — the Devil — revealed by front-line spiritual combatant, Fr. Gabriele Amorth. Fr. Gabriele Amorth was the Vatican's most famous exorcist in the last 500 years, battling Satan's demonic forces unlike any other spiritual leader has ever done. Now, Fr. Carlos Martins explains the life and spiritual legacy of Fr. Gabriele Amorth, and how the battle for the Culture of Life has raged for thousands of years in the timeless struggle of good vs evil.


The John-Henry Westen Show airs nightly Monday through Thursday at 8:00 PM ET at LifeSiteNews, reporting on the biggest attacks against the Culture of Life including the New World Order, the Great Reset, and the One World Religion. Globalist stories silenced and canceled by the mainstream media are fully exposed —unfiltered against Big Tech censorship — including Pope Francis’ globalist allegiance to the LGBT agenda, the World Economic Forum, and so much more. John-Henry Westen and his guests offer unique and faith-filled answers to life’s most difficult questions facing the pro-life and pro-family fight to build a Culture of Life — including answers to prayer, discerning God’s will, deciphering ancient Biblical prophecies, understanding end-times revelation, and how to be faithful Catholics in a sinful world. These stories are fundamental to the faith and future of Catholics everywhere and are seen only at LifeSiteNews.


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satanchristiandemonscatholicvaticangood vs evilexorcistjohn-henry westenfr gabriel amorthfr carlos martins
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