Wuhan Institute of Virology Still Genetically Manipulating Bat-Coronaviruses

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4/4/2021 It’s believed that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is still genetically manipulating bat-coronaviruses. Mainstream media or other mainstream media outlets like CNN are starting to consider this lab leak theory.