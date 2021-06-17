© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Real Life Stuff - Change the Times - Change Your Life - no technology giving yourself a break works wonders - no headsets enjoying the quiet - reduce stress by sixty (60%) percent
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • June 17, 2021
Real Life Stuff - Change the Times - Change Your Life - comes with no technology giving yourself a break works wonders - mornings best - no headsets just enjoying the quiet - reduce stress by sixty (60%) percent - simple logic and common sense - something the medical and pharmaceutical king pins don't want us to know
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.