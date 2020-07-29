© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China sends mysterious seeds to US: Senator reacts
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • July 29, 2020
After it was reported by agricultural agencies that China had sent unsolicited seeds to the US, Senator Rick Scott provides his take on how lawmakers are interpreting the situation, and how it may reflect the nation's current relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. - with Newsmax TV's John Bachman
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.