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Total Social Control System Being Set Up Now - Covid19 "Passports"- JD Farag [mirrored]
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30 views • February 22, 2021
Mirrored copy of "Prophecy Update 2021-02-21" posted on JDFarag.org.
URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys2M2N3N3puP2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
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Pastor JD talks about “what” is “Coming Soon” but infinitely more importantly, “Who” is “Coming Soon.”
.
PROPHECY UPDATE LINKS:
- KITV - Hawaii setting up "Health Pass" system to verify a person's COVID-19 test results, vaccinations
https://www.kitv.com/story/43345362/hawaii-setting-up-health-pass-system-to-verify-a-persons-covid19-test-results-vaccinations
- World Economic Forum, CommonPass - Travelling The World In The Covid Era
https://www.weforum.org/videos/common-pass-travelling-the-world-in-the-covid-era
- Arutz Sheva - 'We won't force vaccine; but here's what we will do'
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/292039
- Our World in Data graphic - vaccine doses by population reported vaccine doses administered per 100 people
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/2048/cpsprodpb/08A9/production/_116571220_vaccine_doses_per100_countries_most_vax18jan-nc.png
- The Times of Israel, “How Israel plans to operate a COVID ‘green pass,’ and prevent forgeries.”
https://www.timesofisrael.com/how-israel-plans-to-operate-a-covid-green-pass-and-prevent-forgeries/
- Israel Hayom, “Where will Israel's 'green passport' proof of COVID vaccination take you?”
https://www.israelhayom.com/2020/12/25/where-will-israels-green-passport-proof-of-covid-vaccination-take-you/
- New York Times, ‘Whoever Does Not Get Vaccinated Will Be Left Behind’
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/18/world/middleeast/israel-covid-vaccine-reopen.html
- Catherine Austin Fitts and Dolores Cahill interviewed by WFA Chairman Maneka Helleberg in Basel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QATXTbRKR04
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
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Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
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Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys2M2N3N3puP2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
.
Pastor JD talks about “what” is “Coming Soon” but infinitely more importantly, “Who” is “Coming Soon.”
.
PROPHECY UPDATE LINKS:
- KITV - Hawaii setting up "Health Pass" system to verify a person's COVID-19 test results, vaccinations
https://www.kitv.com/story/43345362/hawaii-setting-up-health-pass-system-to-verify-a-persons-covid19-test-results-vaccinations
- World Economic Forum, CommonPass - Travelling The World In The Covid Era
https://www.weforum.org/videos/common-pass-travelling-the-world-in-the-covid-era
- Arutz Sheva - 'We won't force vaccine; but here's what we will do'
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/292039
- Our World in Data graphic - vaccine doses by population reported vaccine doses administered per 100 people
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/2048/cpsprodpb/08A9/production/_116571220_vaccine_doses_per100_countries_most_vax18jan-nc.png
- The Times of Israel, “How Israel plans to operate a COVID ‘green pass,’ and prevent forgeries.”
https://www.timesofisrael.com/how-israel-plans-to-operate-a-covid-green-pass-and-prevent-forgeries/
- Israel Hayom, “Where will Israel's 'green passport' proof of COVID vaccination take you?”
https://www.israelhayom.com/2020/12/25/where-will-israels-green-passport-proof-of-covid-vaccination-take-you/
- New York Times, ‘Whoever Does Not Get Vaccinated Will Be Left Behind’
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/18/world/middleeast/israel-covid-vaccine-reopen.html
- Catherine Austin Fitts and Dolores Cahill interviewed by WFA Chairman Maneka Helleberg in Basel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QATXTbRKR04
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Parler = https://parler.com/profile/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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