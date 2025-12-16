BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bondi Beach Shooting Prophesied. 15 Dead On Jewish Feast Turned To Mourning. ISIS Terror On Hanukkah
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
Bondi Breach terror attack motivated by ISIS Muslims. Shooting leads to 15 dead as Jewish community mourns loss. Over 40 hospitalized. Australia’s leaders promise to tighten gun laws after Bondi Beach massacre on Hanukkah. Bondi Beach attack casts a shadow on Hanukkah celebrations in Israel. Antisemitism is on the ride across the world, not just Sidney Australia.


'A dark day in our nation’s history': Australia reels after Bondi Beach mass shooting. Police have declared a mass shooting at Bondi Beach on Sunday a terrorist attack, after two gunmen opened fire on hundreds of people gathered for a Hanukkah celebration. At least 16 people have been killed, including a child, in Australia's deadliest mass shooting since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre. The event has prompted global condemnation, heightened security at Jewish sites, created fear among communities and renewed calls from leaders to confront hate and stand in solidarity with the Jewish community.


#Antisemitism

#BondiBeach

#Sidney

#Hanukkah

#Australia

#Shooting

#TerroristAttack


The Fourth Angel's Message: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T&si=ThkL6LUJklOVmgFT


TERRORIST Attack In New Orleans Bourbon St, ISIS, TURO App. Cybertruck Explosion @ Trump Hotel Vegas https://youtu.be/P-WgJTr5548


2025: Year of TERROR. Dark Day, Jan 6, & 9/11 Waymarks Of Prophecy. Judgment Of The Living And SDAs https://youtube.com/live/fygHBtGVYLM


Bible Prophecy & Jan 6 Invasion of Capitol Building In DC. Ashli Babbitt & A Dark Day in History https://youtu.be/dHSmZjizyTE


Ellen White: Do Not Use My Writings In The Pulpit. Midnight Cry & Loud Cry Preachers Use Bible Only: https://youtu.be/js8WwmMotjE


Synagogue Attack On Yom Kippur Leaves 2 Dead. 10 Days of Teshuvah Investigative Judgment 2015 – 2025: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbnuxKLXUUU&t=233s


Tampa Bay Tsunami. Dark Day Prophecy For America & Adventism. Dead Bodies In St Pete & SDA Church: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hhtYXK3rw44&t=578s


‘Writing Was On the Wall’: CAM Calls Sydney Hanukkah Attack a Result of Unchecked Incitement. The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has reacted to the reports of a mass shooting at Bondi Beach, near Sydney, Australia, at a Hanukkah menorah-lighting ceremony.


“Unfortunately, the writing was on the wall,” said CAM CEO Sacha Roytman. “Over the last few years, Australia has turned from a paradise to a nightmare for parts of the Jewish community. Synagogues were burned, Jews were attacked and harassed on the streets, and now they have been targeted for murder at a public religious event.”


 Trump vows 'big damage' for perpetrators after ISIS attack killed 3 Americans. US president says offenders will face consequences after ambush near Palmyra


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

antisemitismfeast dayswriting on the wallus terrorismjanuary 6 riotsoctober 7 attacknew orleans terror attackcharlie kirk assassinationbondi beach shootingbondi beach australiabondi beach massacrebondi beach terrorist attackhanukkah shootinghanukkah shooting sydneyaustralia terrorist attackwashington dc national guard shootingmanchester synagogue attackcatholic feast daysus terror attacksisis terror attack
