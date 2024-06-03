Relationships That Please God Part 4A: The Family

In this fourth part, Pastor John begins with an economic background of the Canaan land and then moves into the subject of life after the birth of Isaac. The first few years were happy but didn’t last too long because of the tension with Hagar and Ishmael and ended with their expulsion from the camp.

Abraham had not yet learned there are consequences to sin which cannot be solved in the flesh and it took the divine intervention of God to save the lives of Hagar and Ishmael in the desert. Tranquility was restored and life was good until God asked Abraham to sacrifice Isaac, the promised heir for whom he had waited so long.

Abraham must have been very troubled but he was obedient and believed God for a miracle and you will find out how God delivered right on time.

SEPTEMBER 27, 2009

