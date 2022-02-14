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quebec Carbon Tax Nuclear Reactors.
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0 view • February 14, 2022
Keep on voting for Carbon Taxes and when he puts a nuclear generating station where you live and you end up with contaminated water and air, you can then go along with the next scam while you are on chemotherapy or radiation or surgery to remove the cancers eating way at your body. The pictures are from various sources including: By LLNL - http://www.svengrahn.pp.se/trackind/RORSAT/RORSAT.html, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3887995 By NNSA US DOE - http://www.nv.doe.gov/library/factsheets/DOENV_1198.pdf, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=14928828 By Federal Government of the United States - Operation Morning Light Fact Sheet, DOE/NV1198, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17062046 By Idaho National Engineering and Environmental Laboratory, INEEL 81-3966 - As found in Proving the Principle by Stacy, Susan M., U.S. Department of Energy, Idaho Operations Office. ISBN 0-16-059185-6. http://www.inl.gov/proving-the-principle/chapter_16.pdf, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=14511265 By Chris Eaton, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7938406
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