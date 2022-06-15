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The Xinjiang Police Files are a collection of tens of thousands of documents obtained from internal police networks. These documents prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a genocide is in fact happening in the region.
P.S: While recording this video I was trying out some new filters in OBS. Initially I thought they were fine, but while editing I discovered that it sounds like I have a lisp at a few points throughout the video. Sorry about that! I'll use different ones next time.