PROJECT VERITAS CATCHES DEMOCRATS ADMITTING THEY LIE TO THEIR VOTERS TO WIN ELECTIONS

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From Infowars;
A new video from Project Veritas exposes the level of deception the left is willing to go to to gain votes.
Source Link;
https://banned.video/watch?id=617896f95fbef41a251fe589
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