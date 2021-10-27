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PROJECT VERITAS CATCHES DEMOCRATS ADMITTING THEY LIE TO THEIR VOTERS TO WIN ELECTIONS
RealNewsChannel.com
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90 views • October 27, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

From Infowars;
A new video from Project Veritas exposes the level of deception the left is willing to go to to gain votes.

Source Link;
https://banned.video/watch?id=617896f95fbef41a251fe589

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