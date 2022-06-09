Assistant of the Head of Chechnya Apty Alaudinov - Ukrainian Militants Mined the Territory of the Azot plant in Sievierodonetsk, where 300 Civilians may be Located. 060922

Assistant of the Head of Chechnya Apty Alaudinov: Ukrainian militants mined the territory of the "Azot" plant in Sievierodonetsk, where 300 civilians may be located

"In fact, they became a "human shield" so that we could not do our job as before", he said.

Alaudinov added that currently the Russian military units are "doing careful work" on the local plant deblocking. Alongside, the Russian Army are trying to negotiate with the Ukrainian militants on the peaceful surrender and release of hostages.