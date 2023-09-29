Create New Account
Did Jesus really claim to be God??? | Apologetics Video Shorts
Chance of Wonder
Published 20 hours ago

He didn't stand on a stage and recite the line, "I am God," but He didn't need to! He made it pretty clear, though, to the point that those around Him got the point and killed Him for making the claim. Read the full post: https://chanceofwonder.com/did-jesus-really-claim-to-be-god/


* Teach kids 3-8 why it makes sense God made everything; grab our newest book: "Where Did the Universe Come From?" https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u

* Book FAQ: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-feature/

* Book Parent Notes Preview: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-parent-notes/


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chanceofwonder/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/chanceofwonder/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chanceofwonder


Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions. See more answers to tough questions, books, and more at https://ChanceOfWonder.com

