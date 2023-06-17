On the aroma of humus, petrichor, and the blessing of working with soil MVI_2081

I so enjoy doing some soil work on as many days a week as I get the chance.
A great mind once said, “Work with
the soil is not a curse; rather is it the highest blessing to all who are thus
permitted to enjoy the most human of all human activities.” And, wow, who doesn’t
enjoy the smell of rain on previously parched earth? ‘Petrichor’: “Even the word itself has ancient origins. It’s derived from the
Greek “petra” (stone) and “ichor” which, in Greek mythology, is the ethereal
blood of the gods.” https://blog.csiro.au/the-smell-of-rain-how-our-scientists-invented-a-new-word/
