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"THE KINGS OF THE EAST: EUROPE" - Asia & Putin [Russia] Will Humble The EU
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1067 views • May 16, 2022
#EUROPE #JUDGEMENTS #REPENT
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Atheism denies God exists, Hedonism doesn't care whether He does or not. It's a way of life focused on human interests, pursuits and pleasures. As Europe grew in wealth, power and influence over the years their need for God died; it was replaced by a pride in worldly things with no care for what comes after. The desire to be people of God has flatlined in the EU but God says they will deliver themselves as 'gods' in the day the Eastern kings trample them. True repentance is the only covering of a nation but turning away from God leads to woe. Hear the words of the Lord.
READ THIS ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/07/the-kings-of-the-east-europe-december-25-2021/
PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:
KINGS OF THE EAST: REQUITED - https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/09/the-kings-of-the-east-requited-january-9-2022/
KOREA REUNITED - https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/09/they-will-fly-down-the-slopes-of-the-mountains-january-9-2022/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
IMPORTANT NOTES:
(1) If you're not getting notifications please unsubscribe, resubscribe, click bell twice to get all alerts of videos.
(2) Check if you're actually subscribed, YT does delete subscribers without them knowing.
(3) Prophecies are in Spanish at La Voz del Senõr: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
(4) Prophecy does not go by what's on TV. It goes by what the Lord says. In future times America's closest allies will begin to withdraw their support, openly disagree with her, and even rebuke her publicly. Germany and France. Europe will become a polarized place with each person looking out for themselves within the rapidly changing realities of end times crises that will affect the EU- their great 'social experiment' will fall. So it doesn't matter now who makes speeches promising loyalty to who- what the Lord says will be. The EU will show cracks and when Russia and China makes aggressive moves towards them every nation will do what's best for itself. Alliances, loyalties will fly to the wind as people look out for their people, territory and sovereignty.
(5) NORTH KOREA will have physical occupying forces in EU countries. China will too. Russia will too. It will be the same type of occupation Europe experienced in WW2, except with little to no room for error this time.
(6) REPENTANCE IS HOW TO AVERT JUDGEMENTS. Therefore once you see your country doesn't care, isn't doing it, doesn't amend policy, doesn't have public acknowledgements of breaking God's laws but instead continues doing actually what God is already judging them for, you know your country is not a part of "If my people who are called by my name"- Therefore judgements will happen to any nation will not turn, according to Ezekiel 33.
(7) All related prophecies mentioned in any video can always be found by clicking the description box. Thank you.
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Atheism denies God exists, Hedonism doesn't care whether He does or not. It's a way of life focused on human interests, pursuits and pleasures. As Europe grew in wealth, power and influence over the years their need for God died; it was replaced by a pride in worldly things with no care for what comes after. The desire to be people of God has flatlined in the EU but God says they will deliver themselves as 'gods' in the day the Eastern kings trample them. True repentance is the only covering of a nation but turning away from God leads to woe. Hear the words of the Lord.
READ THIS ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/07/the-kings-of-the-east-europe-december-25-2021/
PROPHECIES MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:
KINGS OF THE EAST: REQUITED - https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/09/the-kings-of-the-east-requited-january-9-2022/
KOREA REUNITED - https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/09/they-will-fly-down-the-slopes-of-the-mountains-january-9-2022/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
IMPORTANT NOTES:
(1) If you're not getting notifications please unsubscribe, resubscribe, click bell twice to get all alerts of videos.
(2) Check if you're actually subscribed, YT does delete subscribers without them knowing.
(3) Prophecies are in Spanish at La Voz del Senõr: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
(4) Prophecy does not go by what's on TV. It goes by what the Lord says. In future times America's closest allies will begin to withdraw their support, openly disagree with her, and even rebuke her publicly. Germany and France. Europe will become a polarized place with each person looking out for themselves within the rapidly changing realities of end times crises that will affect the EU- their great 'social experiment' will fall. So it doesn't matter now who makes speeches promising loyalty to who- what the Lord says will be. The EU will show cracks and when Russia and China makes aggressive moves towards them every nation will do what's best for itself. Alliances, loyalties will fly to the wind as people look out for their people, territory and sovereignty.
(5) NORTH KOREA will have physical occupying forces in EU countries. China will too. Russia will too. It will be the same type of occupation Europe experienced in WW2, except with little to no room for error this time.
(6) REPENTANCE IS HOW TO AVERT JUDGEMENTS. Therefore once you see your country doesn't care, isn't doing it, doesn't amend policy, doesn't have public acknowledgements of breaking God's laws but instead continues doing actually what God is already judging them for, you know your country is not a part of "If my people who are called by my name"- Therefore judgements will happen to any nation will not turn, according to Ezekiel 33.
(7) All related prophecies mentioned in any video can always be found by clicking the description box. Thank you.
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