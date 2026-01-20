WORLD PEACE PRAYERS; RAIN FOR ARGENTINA; MESSAGES FROM MARTIN LUTHER KIND - "WE ARE FREE AT LAST"!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On today’s Out of this World Radio show, I do prayers for world peace with the Pleadians and the Galactic Alliance for Interdimensional Free Worlds. Joining me on the program is Albert Einstein, JFK, First Lady Jackie Kennedy, and Martin Luther King who says that humanity is “free at last”! I hope you can all join us! Fires have destroyed much of southern Argentina and Chile, and so I am asking everyone to also pray for rain – I know your prayers will really help! Also, 11th Annual Galactic Wisdom Conference on March 7 & 8 with famous psychics and spiritiual healers, www.galacticwisdomconference.com Ted, OTW Radio www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com