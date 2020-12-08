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Psychostimulants. My Doctor Never Told Me—What psychotropics really do.
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35 views • December 08, 2020
If you are taking these drugs, do not stop taking them based on what you watched here.
You could suffer serious withdrawal symptoms.
You should seek the advice and help of a competent medical doctor or practitioner before trying to come off any psychiatric drug.
This is very important.
Newspaper articles often trumpet the “wonders” of modern-day drug research for the treatment of childhood learning and emotional “problems” and “disabilities.”
They sound reasonable. They sound convincing. The “medications”
prescribed to treat them are supposedly “safe and effective.”
But are they?
Imagine being a parent who is told that your 7-year-old child is very ill and suffering—so ill that he needs medication to be able to learn, even to survive.
You’re told not to worry. Millions of other children are taking it. “Give your son or daughter a chance.”
Now imagine being told that unless you administer this drug to your child, he or she could be removed from your home because to deny the medication would constitute emotional and medical neglect.
Under such “advice” you agree to the medication.
Now imagine hearing the news that your son or daughter just died. Suddenly, inexplicably. A coroner tells you that the experts you trusted, lied.
The “medication” is the cause of your child’s death.
Imagine the pain. Imagine the betrayal.
This scenario is common where psychostimulants are prescribed to millions of children around the world.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
You could suffer serious withdrawal symptoms.
You should seek the advice and help of a competent medical doctor or practitioner before trying to come off any psychiatric drug.
This is very important.
Newspaper articles often trumpet the “wonders” of modern-day drug research for the treatment of childhood learning and emotional “problems” and “disabilities.”
They sound reasonable. They sound convincing. The “medications”
prescribed to treat them are supposedly “safe and effective.”
But are they?
Imagine being a parent who is told that your 7-year-old child is very ill and suffering—so ill that he needs medication to be able to learn, even to survive.
You’re told not to worry. Millions of other children are taking it. “Give your son or daughter a chance.”
Now imagine being told that unless you administer this drug to your child, he or she could be removed from your home because to deny the medication would constitute emotional and medical neglect.
Under such “advice” you agree to the medication.
Now imagine hearing the news that your son or daughter just died. Suddenly, inexplicably. A coroner tells you that the experts you trusted, lied.
The “medication” is the cause of your child’s death.
Imagine the pain. Imagine the betrayal.
This scenario is common where psychostimulants are prescribed to millions of children around the world.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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