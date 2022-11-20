Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Schoolies Covid disaster looming for Western Australia! Lock up your children! MVI_8478+9merged
81 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 10 days ago |
Shop nowDonate

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice. Do your own research, including with medically qualified people.

Joe Spagnolo again does the bidding of Big Pharma, Big Medicine, Big Control, in this page 3 article about the school leavers’ celebrations about to commence here in Western Australia. Our Sunday Times, 20th November 2022 edition, is the vehicle for this fear-mongering and harmful ‘advice’ for celebrating students to combat ‘Covid-19’. Note: any negative aspersions I cast upon Dr Andy Robertson, Premier Mark McGowan, Joe Spagnolo, and others, are my opinions only, and I may be seriously mistaken.

Keywords
vitamin dchlorine dioxidevaccinationhydrogen peroxidevitamin cmaskszincquercetincovid-19hand sanitiserivermectinvariantsomicronboosterssunday timespulmicortdr andy robertsonjoe spagnolorat tests

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket