Schoolies Covid disaster looming for Western Australia! Lock up your children! MVI_8478+9merged

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice. Do your own research, including with medically qualified people.
Joe Spagnolo again does the bidding of Big Pharma, Big Medicine, Big Control, in this page 3 article about the school leavers’ celebrations about to commence here in Western Australia. Our Sunday Times, 20th November 2022 edition, is the vehicle for this fear-mongering and harmful ‘advice’ for celebrating students to combat ‘Covid-19’. Note: any negative aspersions I cast upon Dr Andy Robertson, Premier Mark McGowan, Joe Spagnolo, and others, are my opinions only, and I may be seriously mistaken.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.