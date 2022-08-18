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ZEROTIME - Why the Australian Government Cannot Be Trusted
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31 views • August 18, 2022

Maria Zeee


August 17, 2022


This week we cover why the Australian government can't be trusted with special guest, The Real Rukshan along with Senator Gerard Rennick addressing whether the TGA is simply incompetent or has intentionally lied to the Australian public.


We also cover the topic of the illusion of justice in Australia with guests Julian Gillespie and Tony Nikolic.


ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Subscribe to Red Voice Media Premium for just $1 today via this link:


https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1gaf4p-zerotime-why-the-australian-government-cannot-be-trusted.html


Keywords
current eventsaustraliasenatoraustralian governmenttgatony nikolicgerard rennickmaria zeeejulian gillespiezerotimedont trust the governmentthe real rukshanillusion of justice
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