⚡️RFK
Jr - “There’s a Lot Worse Things Than Dying - and Living Like a
Slave Is One of Those”
“An NBC crew that was fully masked came up to me just before I went on stage [in Germany in 2020]. And they said to me, aren’t you scared of COVID? And I said, there’s things that I’m a lot more frightened of. And they said, like, what? And I said, I’m frightened that my children are going to grow up in America when they don’t have the Constitutional rights that I did."⚡️
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.