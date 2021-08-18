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Nazi Eugenics Rebranded as 'Climate Change' as a Cover for a World Carbon Tax and Global Governance
SilverHurricane2970
SilverHurricane2970
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74 views • August 18, 2021
Alex Jones brilliantly details how the Eugenics movement, today spearheaded by the Rockefellers, Gates and much of the Bilderberg Group have shaken off the Nazi association and using people’s *legitimate concern* for the environment as a smokescreen and cloak to conceal their true agenda, now advocate radical measures to stop what they are calling a 'climate catastrophe’ / ‘climate crisis’ - anthropogenic (man made) climate change which cannot be solved without giving the state absolute complete power (Even if it means in the form of a Global Government).

The environmentalists have co-opted the genuine concerns of people around the world and deceptively redirected this into support for draconian ‘green’ policies that will deindustrialise and impoverish both the West and Third World- essentially ‘shutting everything down’ to ‘save the Earth’. We had reports of ‘Climate Lockdowns’ more recently in 2021. What people do not know, is these ‘green’ policies are actually rooted in Eugenics.

Jones explains how ‘conservation’ groups lobby to take land away from private citizens in the name of 'preserving the environment'…………only to develop on it themselves later, while expressing complete disregard for legitimate environmental issues. He even highlights that companies create trans-genetic cross-species hybrids and release them into the global biosphere, hypocritically creating MORE environmental damage (More recently in 2021, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-financed Oxitec, released 144,000 genetically modified mosquitoes in Florida) Jones also underlines that the corporate ‘elite’ (such as the World Economic Forum, Bilderberg Group, CFR, Trilateral Commission, etc) are pushing for a Global Carbon Taxation system, claiming that CO2 (which plants inhale through photosynthesis before exhaling oxygen!) is ‘killing the Earth’, with countries now raising taxes on gasoline, natural gas and electricity as well as deliberately enacting other crippling policies to curtail our ‘carbon footprint’ as part of Agenda 2030. David Mayer de Rothschild when interviewed by Alex Jones in 2007, claimed the ‘climate change’ lobby had ‘nothing to do’ with a global carbon tax…..
Keywords
climate changenwonew world orderrockefelleragenda 2030bill gatesbilderberg groupsustainable developmentclimate catastrophe
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