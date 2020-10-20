Google Free Your Website Email Validation With A Pure JavaScript Captcha

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Make your own pure / vanilla JavaScript reCaptcha alternative to validate email. Free and open source, this reCaptcha demo shows example code that you can implement on your website today. ***I deleted the older version, and added this new version, emphasizing certain backend info that should have been added before.*** https://www.ciphersanctum.com/blog/2020/7/30/pure-javascript-recaptcha-alternative-validate-email-demo-example-code-you-can-implement-today-open-source-degoogling/