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"Lionizing" by Edgar Allan Poe
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21 views • January 14, 2022
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-all people went
Upon their ten toes in wild wonderment.
-Bishop Hall's Satires
The picture used is "Cyrano de Bergerac in Pencil" By DarthxErik, licensed for reuse under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/)
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.2
-all people went
Upon their ten toes in wild wonderment.
-Bishop Hall's Satires
The picture used is "Cyrano de Bergerac in Pencil" By DarthxErik, licensed for reuse under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/)
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.2
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