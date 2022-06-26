Prophetic Dream- Terrible Hunger Coming, Tribulation, Persecution Judgments of God Falling

The four sore judgments Eze 14 - [Eze 14:13 KJV] 13 Son of man, when the land sinneth against me by trespassing grievously, then will I stretch out mine hand upon it, and will break the staff of the bread thereof, and will send famine upon it, and will cut off man and beast from it:

[Eze 14:21 KJV] 21 For thus saith the Lord GOD; How much more when I send my four sore judgments upon Jerusalem, the sword, and the famine, and the noisome beast, and the pestilence, to cut off from it man and beast?