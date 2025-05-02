Why You Shouldn’t Trust Peer Review — From a Former Duke MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Science or Psyop? Here's How to Tell.
Want to know if a study is real science or manufactured truth?
Dr. Andrew Kaufman reveals the 5-step critical appraisal method that helped him walk away from psychiatry—and see through the scientific manipulation most people miss.
Get tools, tactics, and behind-the-scenes truths about how medical research really works.
Start questioning "peer-reviewed" like a pro.
Watch this if you want to:
- Learn how to read scientific papers without getting duped
- Spot hidden bias in clinical trials
- Understand why so much "science" can't be replicated
- Make informed decisions—without relying on so-called experts
The Video Most Scientists Would Never Want You to See:
Discover how to research smarter and stop outsourcing your thinking.
Get the full show notes and transcript at the blog: https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/blog/critical-appraisal-method-of-research
Looking to sharpen your clarity even further? Start by clearing out what clouds your thinking.
Get the 10 Neurotoxins List They Don’t Want You To See: https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/brain-hijackers
Chapters:
00:00 – The method that changed my medical career
03:28 – What "critical appraisal" really means
07:42 – How bias sneaks into research unnoticed
13:10 – The truth about peer review
17:36 – What studies hide in the methods section
22:02 – Why most "findings" can't be reproduced
26:18 – My personal example from Duke University
32:44 – How to research like a medical insider
38:20 – Step-by-step: my 5-part appraisal method
43:05 – How YOU can try it for yourself
