best practices to avoid consuming 'Roundup'/Glyphosate in food & water

Since "an ounce of prevention is worth a TON of cure," listen as I go over some keystone health habits to AVOID consuming GMOs and all the poisons sprayed on our food crops. Since below for the items mentioned:
Indoor grow towers by official NASA spin-off company, EdenGrowSystems.com. Learn more by clicking-on: Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns. Save up to $400 on your first tower by giving them my promo code: onehouseoffthegrid
Avoid drinking "Roundup" by generating your own safe drinking water FROM AIR with atmospheric water generators (AWGs) as described at:
Linktr.ee/WaterFromAir. Learn more by clicking-on:
tinyurl.com/TsunamiProductsSalesDeck
To BLAST-OFF any residue of poisons that's been sprayed on your fruits & veggies with industrial-grade ultrasonic cleaners, click-on: SharperTek.com . To get a 5% discount, apply my code: DANNY at check-out
Support your circadian rhythms w/ the world's healthiest, true, fullest-spectrum & balanced LEDs as described at: Linktr.ee/FullSpectrumLED by bit.ly/FullSpectrumLED (this is my Science of Light 10% off affiliate link. Or just apply discount code: DANNY when checking-out at: SOLshine.org)
To support general detoxification while sleeping -- and to learn about magnetism for health -- click-on my MagneticoSleep 15% off distributor link at: tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep. To view an online brochure, visit: tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepBrochure. Learn all about magnets for health at: Linktr.ee/MagnetsForHealth
If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:
tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,
and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975
To share this channel with others, use either: WhatIsRoundup.com or tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.