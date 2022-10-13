Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2022 Newsletter 41: October 13, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.

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Review of US-Saudi ties comes with calls for troop pullout

https://www.stripes.com/sse/2022-10-12/saudi-arabia-opec-7661076.html

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NATO To Proceed with Planned Nuclear Exercises Next Week

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/nato-proceed-planned-nuclear-exercises-next-week

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Bank of America forecasts exactly how many jobs will be lost as the US economy takes a downturn — and how quickly

https://www.businessinsider.com/how-many-jobs-lost-next-year-layoffs-recession-outlook-bofa-2022-10

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The Era Of Cheap Food And Cheap Gasoline Is Over

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=5656

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COVID-19 Officers to receive powers to ‘break and enter’ in Western Australia

https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/geopolitics/covid-19-officers-to-receive-powers-to-break-and-enter-in-western-australia

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NHS 'in danger of collapse' amid exodus of senior medics, warn experts

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/nhs-in-danger-collapse-amid-25246693

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Saltwater creeping up Mississippi River amid lowest levels in a decade

https://www.foxweather.com/weather-news/mississippi-river-low-water-levels

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Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.



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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

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Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

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