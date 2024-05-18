Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ADHD diagnosis is BS
channel image
Greekinsider
87 Subscribers
65 views
Published 13 hours ago

ADHD in the most commonly diagnosed childhood psychiatric diagnosis in the World, based on commonly met behaviors in children. Diagnosis is arbitrary, no blood test or radiological examination can detect the condition. Dangerous dexamphetamine or methamphetamine are administered to kids as treatments. Humorous presentation of these concepts.

Keywords
childrenadhddrugsattentiondisordermethamphetaminehyperactivity

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket