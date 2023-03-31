Save Tons Of Money Starting Your Own Seeds

Grow plants for yourself, grow plants for your friends and neighbors! Knowing what your starts are grown in is important. Organic starting mixes and soils is the way to go.

Starting your own seeds means an initial investment in lights, shelves and a grow house but once you have this in place you will save big! My local nursey is almost $4.00 per plant now!

This video explains the process I use to start my own seeds and hopefully shows you how simple you can do it and save money and your health!

