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Lt. Governor-Elect of Virginia Winsome Sears (Marine Vet)
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41 views • November 04, 2021
The Virginia Lt. Gov.-Elect Winsome Sears (R) who won an historic victory this week, urged that she is “destroying all of the narratives about race,” that Democrats are using to attack Republicans, and challenged MSNBC’s resident race baiter Joy Reid to a debate, after Reid spent Tuesday night complaining that all Republican campaigns are centred on ‘white nationalism’. In a Fox News appearance, Sears, the first black female to ever win the position of Lt. Gov. in the state of Virginia, declared “I’m destroying all of the narratives about race. Look at me, I am a heartbeat away from the governorship in case anything happens to the governor. And how are you going to tell me then, I’m a victim?”
infowars.com/posts/video-new-lt-gov-of-virginia-declares-she-is-destroying-democrat-race-narratives/
infowars.com/posts/video-new-lt-gov-of-virginia-declares-she-is-destroying-democrat-race-narratives/
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