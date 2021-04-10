The Trick by Marcus Servant King

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A presentation by Marcus, Servant King, entitled “The Trick” - With permission. Visit Marcus’ website at http://www.servantking.info
Find us: Go to 👉🏼 http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ for details about or to order our Reclaim your Securities information package. You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick 🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕 🎸🎶 Music: Cool Rock, Take the Lead and Cottonmouth Strut, Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Photo: Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬