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Journalist Anya Parampil on Julian Assange & United States Intervention in Latin America (MIRRORED)
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137 views • December 06, 2019
Journalist Anya Parampil on Julian Assange & United States Intervention in Latin America (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel acTVism Munich at:-
https://youtu.be/Viv3cUQilL8
Assist grassroots & ind. media by becoming an acTVism-Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/acTVism
In this interview with investigative journalist for the Grayzone Project, Anya Parampil, we talk about the extradition case of Julian Assange and examine the United States' intervention in Latin America in depth. The discussion on Latin America focuses on historical context as well as the current situation in Venezuela, Honduras and Bolivia. This includes Anya Parampil's first hand observations and reports on countries such as Honduras and Bolivia. She also explains the geopolitics of the region with an emphasis on the variety of methods that the United States employs to bring about regime change.
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For our German viewers // Für unsere deutschen Zuschauer:
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#assange #anyaparampil #wikileaks #bolivia #venezuela #honduras #latinamerica
Mirrored from YouTube channel acTVism Munich at:-
https://youtu.be/Viv3cUQilL8
Assist grassroots & ind. media by becoming an acTVism-Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/acTVism
In this interview with investigative journalist for the Grayzone Project, Anya Parampil, we talk about the extradition case of Julian Assange and examine the United States' intervention in Latin America in depth. The discussion on Latin America focuses on historical context as well as the current situation in Venezuela, Honduras and Bolivia. This includes Anya Parampil's first hand observations and reports on countries such as Honduras and Bolivia. She also explains the geopolitics of the region with an emphasis on the variety of methods that the United States employs to bring about regime change.
FOLLOW US ONLINE:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/acTVism/
Instagram: actv_munich
Website: http://www.actvism.org/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/acTVismMunich
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/acTVismMunich/
DONATE:
PayPal: [email protected]
Patreon: https://bit.ly/2xbLFIp
Bitcoin: 3FRueoopQC9zE6h3Tz5UAdoh9T1qr1aoGH
Betterplace (Credit Card incl.): https://bit.ly/2O7iwci
INT. BANK ACC: DE89430609678224073600
For our German viewers // Für unsere deutschen Zuschauer:
Für Community-Übersetzungen sind wir stets dankbar. Bitte schicken sie die Übersetzung zur Korrektur an uns, nach der wir diese dann ins Video einpflegen werden. Bitte haben sie Verständnis für diesen Qualitätssicherungsschritt.
#assange #anyaparampil #wikileaks #bolivia #venezuela #honduras #latinamerica
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