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Journalist Anya Parampil on Julian Assange & United States Intervention in Latin America (MIRRORED)
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137 views • December 06, 2019
Journalist Anya Parampil on Julian Assange & United States Intervention in Latin America (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel acTVism Munich at:-
https://youtu.be/Viv3cUQilL8

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In this interview with investigative journalist for the Grayzone Project, Anya Parampil, we talk about the extradition case of Julian Assange and examine the United States' intervention in Latin America in depth. The discussion on Latin America focuses on historical context as well as the current situation in Venezuela, Honduras and Bolivia. This includes Anya Parampil's first hand observations and reports on countries such as Honduras and Bolivia. She also explains the geopolitics of the region with an emphasis on the variety of methods that the United States employs to bring about regime change.

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#assange #anyaparampil #wikileaks #bolivia #venezuela #honduras #latinamerica
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free speechcensorshipjournalismjulian assangevenezuelacoupsovereigntybolivia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy