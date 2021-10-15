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GREAT RESET’S DEPOPULATION AGENDA IN FULL SWING AS MASSES SURRENDER BIRTHRIGHT FOR COMFORT 10/13/21
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200 views • October 15, 2021
Alex Jones delivers BOMBSHELL revelations on how the elite are warping incentives and targeting all forms of energy to implode civilization! Globalists are pulling out all the stops to eliminate Christianity & affordable energy so they can begin to surveil, tax, and kill indiscriminately. Humanity needs to wake up to the war against free will or we will be slaves forever!
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Order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
Go to https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/covidland-dvd-episode-1?ims=tdszm&;utm_campaign=covidlandredirect&utm_source=Infowars.com&utm_medium=redirec&utm_content=covidlandredirect to get your physical DVD copy that cannot be censored.
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