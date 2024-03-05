Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
March 5, 2024
Today is all about Israel. God has told Chris Reed “So Goes Israel, So Goes America”. In other words, if we are against Israel, God will be against America. Pastor Stan shares with us how the Biden Regime abandons Israel and how Kamala Harris calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza. Finally, we take a look at the Future of Israel, through the eyes of God’s Prophets.
00:00 - America will turn against Israel
02:23 - Biden Regime Abandons Israel
04:16 - U.S. Terrorists Cells
10:57 - Demands
13:52 - The Future of Israel
17:41 - Israel (Pastor Masih)
20:38 - Israel and America
24:36 - Jesus as Lord and Savior
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4hcr09-so-goes-israel-so-goes-america-03052024.html
