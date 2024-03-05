Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





March 5, 2024





Today is all about Israel. God has told Chris Reed “So Goes Israel, So Goes America”. In other words, if we are against Israel, God will be against America. Pastor Stan shares with us how the Biden Regime abandons Israel and how Kamala Harris calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza. Finally, we take a look at the Future of Israel, through the eyes of God’s Prophets.





00:00 - America will turn against Israel

02:23 - Biden Regime Abandons Israel

04:16 - U.S. Terrorists Cells

10:57 - Demands

13:52 - The Future of Israel

17:41 - Israel (Pastor Masih)

20:38 - Israel and America

24:36 - Jesus as Lord and Savior

25:56 - Our Sponsors





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4hcr09-so-goes-israel-so-goes-america-03052024.html